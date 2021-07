CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few showers (north) Saturday morning/midday will give way to a drier evening for all of Northeast Ohio.

Spotty showers and storms can be expected from Sunday morning through mid-afternoon. Sunday evening will be dry. But higher humidity returns this weekend.

We are heading back into a summery pattern next week as we wrap up the month of July. Is another 90-degree day in our near future, perhaps?

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

WJW graphic