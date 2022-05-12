CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, mostly clear with temperatures around 60 but cooler temperatures in the 50s and perhaps some upper 40s in outlying areas.

We’re gaining daylight as well. By the end of this week, the sun won’t be setting until nearly 8:30 p.m.

The string of dry days continues. It’s the longest stretch of dry weather since last November 4-10. The next chance of a few showers is late Friday night and during the weekend afternoons.

Humidity will increase Friday and especially Saturday.

Spring returns! After the weekend, temperatures dip to normal or a touch below.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: