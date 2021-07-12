Humid with storms to start the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Monday is going to be hot & humid with a chance of showers or storms in the afternoon.

Any storm or rain could easily and quickly put down 1-2″ of rain.

Sunday we had nearly 2″ of rain had fallen in spots.

Overall, rainfall will be above normal throughout the next 5-7 days. Here’s a breakdown of the daily precip probability and the overall Buckeye State geography that could be affected. Looks rainy, but there will be several sunny breaks throughout the week.

PROBABILITY OF PRECIPITATION

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: