Humid with pop-up showers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Humidity stays high over the next several days.

A weak warm front will lift north and stall through Wednesday.

This will trigger a few afternoon/early evening highly localized storms. Coverage will be small.

Storm movement will be slow so brief heavy rainfall will be the biggest threat.

Here is our futurecast:

The highest chance/coverage for rain/storms will be at the end of the week.

A break from the heat/humidity is coming late this weekend and especially early next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: