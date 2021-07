CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Other than a stray shower/storm out east it’s a quiet start to your Wednesday. Muggy though!

A renegade shower or thundershower is possible through midday Wednesday. Highs reaching the mid 80’s again.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Thursday, and even the morning hours could sport some thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, refreshing air will work its way back into NE Ohio later this week and this weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST