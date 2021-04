CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It was a record-breaker on Thursday! Hopkins hit 83° which tops the previous record of 80° from 2001.

Widespread showers are now gone. It will be warm and muggy Friday with highs in the 70s.

We cool off a bit as we head into the weekend.

High temperatures in the 50s and 60s return next week.

The best chance for showers this weekend will be Saturday evening through early Sunday.

