Humid weather Wednesday with temps in the 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures will be in the 80s on Wednesday; it’ll be on the stuffy side. But, we are not expecting rain showers around.
It turns more seasonable as we head towards the end of the week and beyond.
At times, temps fall a couple degrees below average. The weekend may be a bit wet at times, but the weather into next week looks delightful. Highs will be in the 70s.
