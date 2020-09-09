Humid weather Wednesday with temps in the 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures will be in the 80s on Wednesday; it’ll be on the stuffy side. But, we are not expecting rain showers around.

It turns more seasonable as we head towards the end of the week and beyond.

At times, temps fall a couple degrees below average. The weekend may be a bit wet at times, but the weather into next week looks delightful. Highs will be in the 70s.

