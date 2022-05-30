CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, warm, muggy and breezy with temperatures only dropping to around 70 degrees.

Dew point temperatures go from comfy to sticky through Tuesday. A cold front approaches Wednesday with thunderstorms. Behind it, cooler and more comfortable air. However, a stronger storm associated with the front is possible Wednesday.

Humidity will stay high through Wednesday, then expect a big drop Thursday.

Showers and storms return mid week. Severe storms are possible as we make the transition from summer-like to seasonable. Temperatures cool off with highs in the low and mid 70’s.

Here is the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: