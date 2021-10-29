How will the weather hold up for trick or treating this weekend?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers will be relentless, albeit less widespread and lighter intensity through Saturday. A few showers will linger as long as Sunday morning.

A few morning showers give way to a partly sunny sky for Halloween. Expect highs in the middle and upper 50s. It will be a dry evening for our little ghouls and goblins, albeit chilly. Lake-driven spotty showers will regenerate Sunday night.

Looking ahead, by the middle of next week, brace yourself for a big chill.

Temperatures will not get out of the 40s. Frosty starts are likely along with lake effect rain showers that could contain a wintry mix at times.