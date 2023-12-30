CLEVELAND (WJW) — Good morning NE Ohio! It’s a soggy start with scattered light showers moving through, mixing with snowflakes in the primary snow belt.

Temps near 40 today.

As the light rain departs, expect a cloudy Saturday then some partial clearing this evening with a low by Sunday morning of around 32 degrees.

A quiet couple of days before our next system arrives Wednesday night.

Scattered snow showers through Thursday morning with a colder airmass to follow.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast above: