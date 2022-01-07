How much snow you’ll see in your neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Saturday at 1 a.m. for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties.

3 to 6 inches of snow are forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest snow is expected during Friday morning’s commute.

Local lake effect snow is ongoing.

Overall accumulations from Friday morning through late afternoon are as follows:

There will be some backyards in the primary snowbelt that will get at least 6″ by Friday early afternoon. As is the case with lake effect, there will be plenty of variation in amounts today.

Wind chills in the single digits to slightly below zero over the next 36 hours:

Lake effect ends Friday evening. Breaks of sun Saturday with rain developing Saturday night into Sunday.

Warming this weekend with temperatures in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Rain Sunday with lake effect Monday as temperatures drop next week!