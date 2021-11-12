How much snow to expect this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Friday is our transition day with temperatures around average with plenty of sunshine.

Clouds will increase late in the day with spotty showers after 8 PM.

The weekend will showcase much cooler temperatures and the potential for some snow/mix/rain.

Highs will be hanging in the low 40’s with overnight lows below freezing.

For Saturday, rain/wet snow will be mainly in the eastern areas.

Southern 2/3 of the area should remain mostly dry with breaks of sunshine.

General snowfall forecast. Remember there will be melting occurring as road temperatures stay in the 40s.

A stronger system will head east Sunday into Monday. Higher chances for general light snowfall Sunday into Monday.

