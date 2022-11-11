CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered showers will continue to work through the area until mid-late evening before drying out.

While temperatures are not bad, the conditions are with ponding on the roads, lowering visibility with rain and fog and slippery conditions. You will want to take it slow this evening.

Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall could bring flooding issues to areas with poor drainage. Check your drains on your property to make sure leaves aren’t blocking the flow. General amounts of 1-2″ expected with locally higher amounts in our eastern areas.

Next up, THE COLD and SNOW chance this weekend. Temps tumble! Going from 60° today to around 40° tomorrow. That’s a 20° drop!

Here’s the close up FUTURECAST tomorrow:

Scattered clipper + lake driven snow showers in the forecast Saturday night through Sunday night, primarily along the lake.

Accumulations look to be minimal at this time. We know our snowbelt communities can handle 2-4″! Outside of the primary snowbelt little to no accumulation anticipated.

Pattern flip! We go from ABOVE average temps to BELOW. Locate your winter gear, you’re going to need it in the week ahead. Watching another potential wintry mix mid week. Stay tuned.

