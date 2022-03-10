How much snow to expect heading into the weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, clouds move back in and temperatures are on the chilly side, in the upper 20s but dry.

Friday starts out quiet with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers in the early afternoon with a brief period of rain, then back to widespread snow after 6 p.m. and through the evening.

Here’s your hour-by-hour forecast:

Heavy, wet snow is expected Friday night. Roads will be slick and you might want to locate your shovel again. It will accumulate.

There will be a few spots in our area that could receive around 6 inches. Right now, it appears the swath of significant snow remains east of our area. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

General amounts of 2-4″ for most of our area, with the exception, our W/NW communities. SEE BELOW for our latest snow forecast.

The snow quickly ends Saturday morning. It will be cold as temperatures plummet into the low 20s with single-digit wind chills. Blustery winds up to 30 MPH throughout the day.

There is a pot of gold at the end of the 8-day as temperatures top in the 60’s on St. Patrick’s Day.