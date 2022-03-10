How much snow to expect heading into the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, clouds move back in and temperatures are on the chilly side, in the upper 20s but dry.

Friday starts out quiet with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers in the early afternoon with a brief period of rain, then back to widespread snow after 6 p.m. and through the evening.

Here’s your hour-by-hour forecast:

Heavy, wet snow is expected Friday night. Roads will be slick and you might want to locate your shovel again. It will accumulate.

There will be a few spots in our area that could receive around 6 inches. Right now, it appears the swath of significant snow remains east of our area. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

General amounts of 2-4″ for most of our area, with the exception, our W/NW communities. SEE BELOW for our latest snow forecast.

The snow quickly ends Saturday morning. It will be cold as temperatures plummet into the low 20s with single-digit wind chills. Blustery winds up to 30 MPH throughout the day.

There is a pot of gold at the end of the 8-day as temperatures top in the 60’s on St. Patrick’s Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story