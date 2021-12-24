How much rain to expect on Christmas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Here is the forecast breakdown for Christmas Eve/Christmas Day:
- Breezy and milder today. Temps near 50. Spotty light showers mainly Christmas Eve evening.
- Temps rising tonight. Breezy. Widespread rain, heavier in spots
- Mild and showery Christmas Day morning with dry breaks late morning/early afternoon. A few lingering on/off afternoon showers. Temps falling into the mid 40s by 5pm. Total rainfall between 1/4″ and 1/2″.
No white Christmas for us this year. The nearest snow will be in the Adirondacks of New York or the northern New England states of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.