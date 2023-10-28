CLEVELAND (WJW) –Turning soggier overnight as showers move in from the west around midnight. Coverage will be high through morning before the showers taper Sunday afternoon.

Over half of an inch of rain will fall overnight Saturday through Sunday.

Then expect showers early Monday followed by colder temps next week.

Here comes our pattern flip! Temps slowly fall early next week. Wednesday morning we could see our first snowflakes of the season with a few flakes flying but nothing accumulating.

