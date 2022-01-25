How much more snow you’ll get from tonight’s lake effect snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Some folks picked up an additional inch of snow this morning with bands of lake effect and more is on the way.

Temperatures will barely hit above 20, but we will see the sun.

Local lake effect will start up again this evening with super-fluffy accumulations that will last through Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Ashtabula inland, Ashtabula lakeshore and Lake County from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday for up to 5 inches of snow.

The evening and morning commute could be hampered by visibility issues from blowing snow and slick conditions.

Temperatures will drop into the single digits tonight.

Temperatures will not get out of the teens Wednesday. Bundle up and stay warm! Outside of our snowbelt communities, temperatures may take a dive into the sub-zero territory again.

Another round of widespread snow with the third clipper of the week arrives on Friday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST