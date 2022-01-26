How much longer temps will be below freezing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Lake effect will continue through midday today.

Here’s the latest snow forecast:

This will be the coldest day of the week. Highs will not make it out of the teens.

Outside of our snowbelt communities, temperatures may take a dive into the sub-zero territory again overnight. Wind chills of 10-15 below zero are possible and an advisory may be needed. Stay tuned.

Another round of widespread snow showers with the third clipper of the week arrives late Thursday into Friday with a couple of inches expected for everyone again.

Are you done with the snow yet? We’re getting close to being on par with the snowfall total for the season. Akron/Canton is the only outlier at a 7″ surplus.

Here’s a look at the timing of our next Clipper:

Another blast of bitter cold this weekend.

Temperatures remain about 10-15 degrees below average! Finally, on Groundhog’s Day, we warm above 30!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST