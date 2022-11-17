CLEVELAND (WJW) — A winter weather advisory is issued for Lake ang Geauga Counties until 10 p.m. Thursday. A lake effect snow warning issued for Ashtabula until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Lake effect snow continues in Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula. We are watching this band as it shifts ESE into Cleveland and the near eastside between 5-8 a.m.

Lake effect snow lingers through the day on Thursday.

Our main snowbelt regions expecting 6-9″, especially northern parts of Lake and Ashtabula. Cleveland and near eastside 1-3″. Northern Medina, Summit and Portage counties totals will be around 1″ and the further south, lesser amounts.

From snow to cold! Well below normal temperatures are expected into the weekend.

Scattered light snow Saturday night/Sunday a.m. with another cold front. Accumulations will be small.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: