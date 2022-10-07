(WJW) — Showers will continue to move across our area through 9 a.m. It’s a mild start with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s.

We’re tracking a strong cold front that will bring big changes to the region as we head into the weekend.

Once the rain moves east in the morning, the afternoon and evening will be a bit quieter. Lake effect showers will linger through the day, but few and far between. Breezy as highs struggle to make it into the low 50s.

PLAY BALL! Go Guardians! Here’s the latest game-day forecast:

Chilly Friday night under the lights! Bundle up!

A freeze watch has been issued for parts of our area tonight. Protect your plants! Temperatures could dip to the upper 20s in spots. Yikes!

After a cool but sunny weekend, we gradually warm up to more seasonable readings.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: