(WJW) — Sunday, a front will bring even warmer air with the chance for showers and a thunderstorm, mainly early in the day.

The SPC has western Ohio under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Sunday. This is the lowest “tier” of severe weather.

Northeast Ohio is under a non-severe, general thunderstorm tier. It won’t be a wash tomorrow, timing 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Once the showers move through Sunday, sunshine returns and temps soar. Low 70’s east to upper 70’s west. Plus a tad muggy.

Looking to get out on the boat? Your best bet is to wait until the afternoon.

Early next week, a warm front stalls across the Ohio Valley. Shower/storm chances are still small.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

