CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Lake effect snow is still impacting Northeast Ohio.

Morning rain and light snow will taper off early.

Here’s a look at the SNOWFALL forecast through 7 AM Monday:

SNOWFALL FUTURECAST

Temperatures will warm up into the low 40s, so the snow will quickly melt off for most people.

WEDNESDAY WARMTH?

Roller coaster temps can be expected next week with another mild bout followed by another big chill.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST