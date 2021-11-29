How long this round of snow will last

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Another shot of snow pushes through northeast Ohio.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga and Geauga county until 7 a.m. Monday.

Temperatures won’t get out of the 30s Monday.

One snow band could lay out another coating up to 2″ in spots. with some sleet mixed in as well.

Watch out for slick spots and reduced visibilities on roadways.

Yet another clipper dives in Monday night bringing more snow. Light accumulations, general amounts of an inch.

After a cold couple of days, we warm in the week ahead.



Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST