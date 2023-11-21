(WJW) — Widespread rain moves in this morning. Pockets of heavier rain will mix in during the late morning allowing for a soggy Tuesday. If you are traveling today, be alert of any ponding on the roadways.

Temperatures will hang out in the 40s this morning. Rain will impact the morning commute and linger through most of the day. Breezy at times during the day. Mild but damp with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday futurecast:

Tuesday will be a soggy travel day. We will see slight improvements Tuesday night into Wednesday with a few lingering sprinkles. Drier Thursday if you are visiting friends or family for Thanksgiving.

By Wednesday, clouds linger but we stay mostly dry with only a few isolated showers in the snowbelt areas.

Rain totals for Tuesday look to be around a half inch.

Colder Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. Notice that the cold occurs in 2-day phases with brief breaks. A longer stretch of COLD next week.

Here are the forecast bullet points:

All-day rain on Tuesday

Briefly Colder Wednesday, but not as cold Thanksgiving Day

Dry Thursday through Saturday

Another round of colder air (30s) early next week

Rain/snow mix possible early next as cold looks deeper

Active pattern (SW to NE storm track) as outlined two weeks ago will continue through the first 2 weeks of December

