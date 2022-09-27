CLEVELAND (WJW) — Forecasters are predicting Hurricane Ian will intensify into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida on Wednesday.

So what does that mean for Northeast Ohio?

FOX 8 meteorologists say the remnants of Ian will play a role in the degree of warmth this weekend. But as for rainfall amounts, it’s still uncertain.

Meteorologist Scott Sabol took at look at the history of tropical systems near Northeast Ohio for some more insight, according to his blog Scott Sabol’s World of Weather.

“Only 11 tropical systems (mainly depressions and extra-tropical storms) have passed within 100 miles of Cleveland” he reported. “The only systems that were still Tropical Storms were Hugo in 1989 and Candy 1969.”

History of tropical systems near Northeast Ohio (Credit: Scott Sabol’s World of Weather)

Sabol then expanded the search to a total of 36 tropical systems have passed within 200 miles of Cleveland. One Hurricane (1896), 7 Tropical Storms (more recent: Hugo 1989) 12 Tropical Depressions (recent: Nate 2017) and 16 Extra Tropical Systems (recent: Sandy 2012 & Nate 2017).

History of tropical systems near Northeast Ohio (Credit: Scott Sabol’s World of Weather)

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian hit Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph and as much as 14 feet of storm surge was predicted along Cuba’s coast.

Ian is forecasted to strengthen even more over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140 mph as it approaches the Florida’s southwest coast. Tropical storm-force winds were expected across the southern peninsula late Tuesday, reaching hurricane force Wednesday morning.