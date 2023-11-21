CLEVELAND (WJW) — This evening temperatures will be in the 40s and a little breezy, making it feel a tad cooler. We are drying out but there are some passing light showers or pieces of patchy drizzle around. There could be some light mist or fog at times. It will be a raw evening.

If you are traveling today, the rain is moving out but roadways will remain damp with maybe a little bit of patchy fog in places.

We will see improvements tonight into Wednesday with a few lingering sprinkles and lake enhanced showers.

Drier Thursday if you are visiting friends or family for Thanksgiving.

Looking ahead. Below average temperatures return to the area. That means there’s a chance we could see a wintry mix in the forecast soon.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

Large temperature fluctuations are more common this time of year so be prepared.