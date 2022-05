CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’ll see on-and-off showers in the late morning and widespread rain after 4 PM. Here’s the hour-by-hour forecast:

Higher humidity late tomorrow into Thursday/Friday.

A warm front moves in late Thursday bringing back a few small but potent storms Thursday night into early Friday with small coverage (20%). Friday we could be flirting with 90!

Best chance for rain/storms late Saturday into Sunday.

Temperatures bobbing above and below average for the next 8 days.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST