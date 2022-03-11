Hour-by-hour forecast for Friday’s snow

CLEVELAND (WJW) –

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the eastern areas of Northeast Ohio.

The advisory begins at 7 p.m. Friday for Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Geauga, Mahoning, and Tuscarawas counties and lasts through noon Saturday.

We’ll start the day dry with spotty showers in the early afternoon.

By late afternoon snow/mix coverage increases significantly.

Temps will fall into the lower 30s by early evening in areas that reach 40-45 earlier in the day.

Here’s your hour-by-hour forecast:

General snow coverage will increase from 40% at 3 pm to 80-90% by 6-7 pm. Some initial mix-in spots before ALL SNOW takes over.

Heavy wet snow is expected Friday night especially east of I-71. Roads will be slick. Right now it appears the swath of significant snow remains east of our area.

General amounts of 2-4″ for most of our area, with the exception of our W/NW communities. We will see higher amounts closer to the OH/PA line. SEE BELOW for our latest snow forecast.

The general snow quickly ends Saturday morning early. Temps will run more than 20 degrees below normal with a brisk NW wind and some breaks of sun. A few on/off snow showers will pop up from out over the lake. A few local spots could see another quick INCH. Temperatures plummet into the low 20s with single-digit wind chills. Blustery winds up to 30 MPH throughout the day.

A few rain/snow showers around midday Sunday with minimal accumulation.

There is a pot of gold at the end of the 8-day. Temperatures top in the 60’s on St. Patrick’s Day. YES!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST