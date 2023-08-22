CLEVELAND (WJW) – A beautiful and comfortable night with temperatures in the 70s and 60s. It’ll cool off quickly when the sun sets.

Some spots will end up in the 50s by tomorrow morning with refreshing humidity still sticking around.

A few fronts will pass between early Wednesday and Friday. Clusters of storms will travel NW to SE up and over the ridge of heat in the central US. First round will be early Wednesday…

Second round late Wednesday night/early Thursday with additional rain/storms Thursday late. Some will be heavy with some local high winds/hail Thursday.

Steamy weather moves in for Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s but feel like 100+ at points during the day. A few counties are under an Excessive Heat Watch for Thursday afternoon and evening.

