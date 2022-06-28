CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures are in the 70s for much of the evening with plenty of sunshine. The humidity remains low and the breezes are light.

Overnight, it won’t be as cool. Temperatures are in the upper 50s with clear skies and calm winds.

High pressure settles in the Ohio valley over the next few days, keeping us in a dry stretch. A cold front will approach Wednesday, but because of the strong high pressure, it should keep showers north of us and just allow some extra cloud cover Wednesday. A stray sprinkle possible in our lakeshore communities.

Heat builds back in as we head towards 4th of July weekend. The 80’s return Wednesday, then 90’s as we wrap up the work week. Humidity ramps back up, making our low 90’s feeling hotter.

Speaking of hot, six 90° days so far this June with the potential of one more on the way before the end of the month. So, how often do we experience at least six 90°F days by June 25? Not very often. Since 1988, it has only been six years:

So far, the best chance of rain will be on Friday and Saturday with the passage of a cold front. That feature will knock us back to average and in the low 80’s. Firework forecast looking good! Clear skies are anticipated.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: