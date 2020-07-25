Hot temps and humidity return this weekend, Sunday will reach the 90s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mainly clear skies are expected tonight across northeast Ohio. Temperatures are expected to dip in to the upper 50s away from the lakeshore. It will still be a “touch” humid.

We’re heating back up and the “muggies” are back! More “Dog Days” return this weekend. Sunday highs will be around 90 would qualify as “pool weather” indeed!

The next chance for rain will be late in the day Monday as highs peak around 90° again with higher humidity to boot.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: