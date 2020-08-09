Hot temps and humidity return Monday, chance for storms at night

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Here comes another 90 degree day! Temperatures warm up fast Monday, and we will be dealing with higher humidity levels as well.

It’ll feel more like the “Dog Days” again! Great day to hang poolside or lakeside. Load on the sunblock, sunshine galore with very high UV levels.

It’s another great night to catch a glimpse of the Perseid Meteors! It peaks the nights of 8/11-8/13. Mainly clear and muggy with temperatures around 70.

Hot tomorrow, highs reaching to around 90! Our chances of storms going up Monday night and Tuesday afternoon. This will be a long stretch of “unsettled” weather. With the best chance of rain coming in with a cold front Tuesday: Here’s the timing of the rain:

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: