CLEVELAND (WJW) — Muggy and breezy this morning with scattered clouds and some sun. We will quickly heat up with highs near 90. Most of the day will remain dry but hot and humid.

A cold front will bring a slight risk for severe storms Wednesday evening between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Closer to sunset, showers and a few isolated severe storms will move in from the west and push through the area. The main threats are hail and damaging winds up to 70 mph, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Staying warm but quiet to round out the work week before another round of rain moves in next week.

Lots of heat and humidity in the next 8 days.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: