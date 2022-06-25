CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunshine galore today with temperatures soaring back above average. We could hit 90!

An air quality alert is in effect until midnight Saturday.

We’re in a dry stretch with lower humidity right now, but in less than 24 hours changes. Humidity increases and showers and storms on the way.

A few showers around Sunday morning followed by scattered thunderstorms later in the day with a front.

There is a marginal risk of the storms turning severe; the biggest threat is high winds and heavy rain.

Following the front, below normal rainfall anticipated over the next 2 weeks.

Heat building as we head into the weekend. Long range outlook shows temperatures warming briefly this weekend then cooling early next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: