CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s another hot and humid day but a cold front coming in later this afternoon could bring the potential for severe storms.

There is a slight chance of a brief shower or pop-up thunderstorm around lunchtime Saturday but it’ll be otherwise quiet before things ramp up.

Widespread storms develop after 3 p.m. and continue through the evening until about 9 p.m.

There’s a slight risk these storms could turn severe. A tornado cannot be ruled out.

SLIGHT RISK (2 out of 5) of SEVERE storms today.

That means a few strong/severe storms are possible.

-Timing 3PM to 9PM

-Main threats include damaging winds up to 60MPH, flash flooding & large hail. Tornado cannot be ruled out!

-Latest alerts on our @fox8news Weather App. pic.twitter.com/abzSi89YR2 — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) May 21, 2022

A look at Futurecast Fronts, clouds and precipitation shows that line of thunderstorms developing.

Scattered showers overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. A few sprinkles could cool off runners in the Cleveland Marathon.

Showers taper in the afternoon Sunday with humidity dropping.

Cooler temperatures return next week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: