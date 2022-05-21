CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s another hot and humid day but a cold front coming in later this afternoon could bring the potential for severe storms.
There is a slight chance of a brief shower or pop-up thunderstorm around lunchtime Saturday but it’ll be otherwise quiet before things ramp up.
Widespread storms develop after 3 p.m. and continue through the evening until about 9 p.m.
There’s a slight risk these storms could turn severe. A tornado cannot be ruled out.
A look at Futurecast Fronts, clouds and precipitation shows that line of thunderstorms developing.
Scattered showers overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. A few sprinkles could cool off runners in the Cleveland Marathon.
Showers taper in the afternoon Sunday with humidity dropping.
Cooler temperatures return next week.
