CLEVELAND (WJW) – Heat and humidity returns tomorrow. Highs topping out around 90. Stay cool!

BROWN GRASS ALERT! We need rain. Unfortunately, not a lot of rain chances this week. Most areas will receive up to 0.25″ Monday night as a cold front moves through. Locally, heavy rain and thunder is possible from midnight to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Seasonable temperatures return for much of week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: