CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tonight, we’ll be warm and clear with lows around 70s, some 60s in outlying areas.

Temperatures will continue to be hot, in the lower 90s to end the work week on Friday. It will feel a touch more humid. We will feel like we’re in the mid 90s. A few passing isolated showers and thunderstorms will be around for the afternoon and evening but by no means is there a wash-out.

So far, the best chance of rain will be on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning with the passage of a cold front. That feature will knock us back to average and in the low 80’s. Firework forecast looking good! Mainly clear skies are anticipated.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: