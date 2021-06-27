Hot, humid and breezy: Will it be the first 90° day in 2021?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you’ve been looking for a good day to go to the pool or the beach, today’s your day!

There’s only a small risk of a stray shower/storm Sunday afternoon during the heat of the day. Head to the waters to stay cool. It’s going to be another hot one!

We’re in the clear for any risk of severe storms today:

You might feel some relief from the heat since it’ll be a breezy day, too. Wind gusts could reach mid-20 mph.

Today will stay mainly dry with lots of sunshine to start. There’s a slim chance (20-30%) of showers and storms later in the day (especially west of I-71).

We may make a run for 90° for the 1st time this year! The humidity is going to be tropical feeling.

Humidity will stick around overnight tonight into Monday with chances of showers and thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon.

Here is the latest 8-day forecast: