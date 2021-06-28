Hot! Hot! Hot! Cleveland hits 90°; even hotter tomorrow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s official! Northeast Ohioans can say we’ve reached our first 90° day in 2021!

The last time we hit 90° was back on August 27, 2020.

Your Feels-Like temp will be around 100 in many places and is expected to be at the same level again Tuesday as highs soar into the 90s for the second day in a row. The heat index values are expected to be around 101.

For the rest of Monday and Tuesday: Hot & humid. Mid-late afternoon storms will develop both days. The biggest threat will be locally heavy rainfall.

Here is your 8-day forecast: