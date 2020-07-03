Hot, hot, hot! 90-degree temperatures for the next week

1  of  5
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A nice start this morning with temperatures in the 60’s. Bonus, it’s not that muggy!

That will change as we head into tomorrow.

We’re heating up! Temperatures today will hit 90 in most backyards this afternoon with plenty of sunshine on tap, a few fair-weather clouds inland.

Pool or beach days planned? Protect yourself, UV Index at very high levels all weekend. Here’s your Independence Day Weekend Forecast:

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

