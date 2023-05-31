CLEVELAND (WJW) – Air Quality Alerts continues through Thursday at midnight. If you have any breathing difficulties, try to limit your time outside during the heat of the day.

A touch cooler tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 50s. A nice night to open up the windows with the potential for a few spots to dip into the mid 50s. Clear and dry overnight.

Another warm day tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Plenty of sunshine with the dry trend continuing. Humidity levels continue to stay bearable.

It’s been 11 days since our last rainfall at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The longest stretch of consecutive dry days was Sept 30 to Oct 26th 1963. The next 8 days are looking pretty dry.

It gets even warmer as we say goodbye to May and hello to June! Our stretch of mainly dry conditions continues, only a small chance for a shower or sprinkle Saturday evening with a cold front from the north.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.