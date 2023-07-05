(WJW) — It is hazy and humid this morning with temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Plenty of sunshine is expected today with highs near 90.

A spotty short-lived storm is possible in the mid-afternoon. Coverage will be under 20% and will fade in the early evening.

An Air Quality Alert will kick in at midnight tonight and last through the day tomorrow.

A cold front arrives tomorrow. Storms are expected to develop in the afternoon.

Futurecast:

Friday looks good (shower early), but later becoming mostly sunny. Shower chances go up by late Saturday/night.

Higher rain chances Sunday:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: