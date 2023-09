(WJW) – If you’re headed to the many outside events on Labor Day, wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

Temperatures will be around 90° and the heat index in the mid-90s.

Labor Day looks calmer on the water, and even better on Tuesday.

The next chance of a few showers is late Wednesday and Thursday.

Rainfall forecast:

Humidity forecast:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

