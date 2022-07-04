CLEVELAND (WJW) – Sunny skies today with temps nearing 90. Clouds also increase and later in the day, so does humidity this evening and tonight.

Multiple Northeast Ohio counties are under an Air Quality Advisory, which may cause breathing difficulties for some people.

We’re tracking a complex forecast this week. The timing of each system will be tricky.

Humidity stays high for the remainder of the week. It will be an active weather week with multiple lines of rain/storms.

The first one will move in late tonight/early Tuesday morning.

Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon. Storms will redevelop in the PM/evening/overnight and continue into Wednesday AM as the second fast moving line moves NW to SE across the area. Locally heavy rain/high winds possible.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: