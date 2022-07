CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly cloudy to mostly clear this evening, warm and a little on the muggy side.

Clouds move in overnight with a few thunderstorms developing predawn. NO SEVERE storms anticipated! It will be warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Small chance for a predawn shower Friday but most places will remain dry.

A hot and humid weekend with a better chance for showers and storms Sunday into Monday.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: