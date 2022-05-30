CLEVELAND (WJW) – Whether you’re grilling out, or hitting the lake, or heading to the Guardians game, outdoor plans are a go. Find a way to keep cool because is its going to be HOT.

Watch as dew point temperatures go from comfy to sticky – from low 60s to mid-60s both Monday and Tuesday. A cold front approaches Wednesday with thunderstorms.

Humidity will stay high through Wednesday. BIG drop Thursday.

Showers and storms return mid-week. Severe storms are possible as we make the transition from summer-like to seasonable. Temps cool off with highs in the low and mid-70s later this week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: