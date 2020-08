CLEVELAND (WJW)– Hot and muggy for the remainder of the week (per our long range outlook from a few weeks ago).

The set up for storms Monday and Tuesday are as follows:

We could even be adding another 90 degree(+) day to our already-accumulated fifteen 90+ days so far this year! For the fall lovers… Check out the upcoming weekend… Feeling fantastic!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

