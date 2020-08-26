Hot and humid with storms in the afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Heat and humidity returns Wednesday with temperatures rising into the mid-80’s.

A warm front will drift into Northeast Ohio, setting the stage for pop-up showers and storms.

The timing on the storms from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tomorrow temps will rise into the 90s.

Relief will make its way here this weekend.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

