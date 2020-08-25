Hot and humid with storm chances this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are starting out near 70 Tuesday morning with high humidity.
Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s, but it will feel much warmer.
There are storm chances this afternoon, but not everyone will see rain.
Storms will develop from the Northwest and move across the area between 3 and 7 p.m.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Cleveland firefighter who died from coronavirus complications remembered as ‘true hero’
- Wisconsin protestors clash with police after officers shoot Black man in the back multiple times
- Body found next to bullet-riddled car in Cleveland
- Gun-toting St. Louis couple’s dark vision if President Trump loses: ‘Your family will not be safe’
- One arrested, one on the run after 100 mph chase through Garfield Heights