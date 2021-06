CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We kick off the week with heat and humidity with showers and storms.

A front that contains a lot of heavy rain will saturate our area.

We’re watching a more active weather pattern for the next few days.

A front will move through late Thursday into Friday.

Cooler air returns for the upcoming 4th of July weekend.

Even though the cooler air will move in: there still is a threat of showers & storms over the holiday weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

